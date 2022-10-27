Ryan Woods delivers verdict on partnership he is forming at Hull City

Hull City midfielder Ryan Woods says he is enjoying the partnership he is forming with Jean Michael-Seri in the centre of the park for the Tigers.

With both players making the move to the MKM Stadium during this summer’s transfer, Woods and Seri have had to wait their chance to start together in midfield for their new club.

However, the pair have finally been partnered together in the Tigers last two games, in which they have picked up back to back wins away at Blackpool and Rothrerham.

That has ended a run of just one win in eight games prior to that, and given the club some welcome respite after being dragged towards the relegation zone.

The influence of Woods and Seri has been vital in those successes for Andy Dawson’s side, and it seems the duo are relishing their link-up with one another, and the way it helps the rest of the team.

Speaking about his new partnership with Seri ahead of his side’s clash with Blackburn on Saturday, Woods told the Hull Daily Mail: “It’s been great for me, personally. Mika’s enjoying it as well. I think we have the same sort of idea of how we see the game being played and that’s shown. We balance off each other really well.

“To have the amount of quality; he’s got a lot of international experience and I’ve got a lot of Championship experience so to have that amount of experience in the middle of the pitch always helps.

“We can help the other players like Longy, Doc (Greg Docherty) will run all day because he’s a work horse, you know exactly what you’re going to get from him, Reags is the same.

“We’ve got a real honest group and with the experience, we’ve got added to that I think it’s made for a real good balance in the team.”

The Verdict

It is perhaps no surprise that Woods and Seri are forming such an effective partnership in Hull’s midfield.

Both players have a good deal of experience and success at this level, so should know exactly how to make an impact when playing for the Tigers.

With that allowing other players to push forward and provide a more significant attacking threat as well, it seems this is working out as well as it possibly could right now.

As a result, it would be little surprise to see Woods and Seri continue their partnership going forward where possible for Hull.