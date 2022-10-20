Ryan Wintle features: One winner and one loser at Cardiff City so far this season

Cardiff City are a team that have been all change since the summer window, with the club already deciding to pull the trigger on boss Steve Morison.

Even though the former player managed to steady the ship after arriving in Wales midway through last season, he was given only ten games this campaign before the Bluebirds decided to dispose of the boss.

With the side desperate to push on towards the promotion spots, an early drop down the table proved to be enough for the club to warrant getting rid of the manager already and they are now being led by interim boss Mark Hudson.

It means that there have already been plenty of winners and losers at Cardiff so far this season in terms of gametime, success on the field and also with the sacking of Morison – and here is one of each so far this campaign.

Quiz: 14 questions about Cardiff City’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 Who scored Cardiff's first goal of the season? Callum O'Dowda Jaden Philogene-Bidace Mark Harris Romaine Sawyers

Winner: Ryan Wintle

Irrespective of who the manager has been this season, Ryan Wintle has performed and has become one of the first names on the teamsheet now – and that is why he has to be the winner.

Prior to January of this year, the youngster was struggling to break into the Bluebirds’ team. He had played only three times and it had led to a loan spell to divisional rivals Blackpool. After shining during 18 appearances for the Seasiders, he was then brought back to the club in January.

Then-boss Steve Morison decided it was worth including the midfielder in his own plans and threw him straight into the Cardiff first-team fold and he hasn’t looked back ever since. He’s gone on to play 37 times with one goal and this season so far, he has been instrumental in the middle of the park for the Welsh outfit,

He continues to go from strength-to-strength and even with a new manager at the helm, he is still playing a key role – and the 25-year-old is now thriving for the Bluebirds.

Loser: Kion Etete

It might be harsh to hand this spot to the young striker but based on the amount of minutes and gametime he is getting, it’s probably fair to say it hasn’t gone as well as Etete would like at Cardiff so far.

Steve Morison was sacked, so he could be the loser whilst a player like Vontae Daley-Campbell could also fit in here because he was signed in the summer as has rarely played. Etete though was brought in during the summer window too to try and boost the Cardiff attack and was probably expected to feature more and to bag more too.

So far though, the player has been restricted to mainly outings off the bench and has also yet to find the back of the net. He’s played just six times in the Championship for the club so far and with the 20-year-old having been brought in by a past manager, there is every chance that his gametime might not increase under a new boss either.

Etete then needs to make the most of an opportunity off the bench to really get his name into the fold, otherwise this move might not work out as well as he would have liked with Cardiff.