Ryan Williams appears to takes shots at Kenny Jackett following Portsmouth departure

Portsmouth winger Ryan Williams has seemingly taken shots at recently departed manager Kenny Jackett’s playing and management style following the arrival of Danny Cowley.

Jackett was replaced by the ex-Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town boss two weeks ago, the long-serving boss leaving his post at Fratton Park after nearly four years in charge.

Jackett had failed to get Pompey into the Championship in that time and three losses in a row in the league, followed by an EFL Trophy final defeat to Salford City, sealed his fate and it was time for a change.

Cowley was the consensus number one pick for the fans and it was a bit of a coup to get him in charge, and all three of his matches in charge have been 2-1 wins against Ipswich, Shrewsbury and Rochdale.

Pompey fans are positive once again, which is a far cry from what the mood was like before Jackett was given his marching orders, with the belief that he wasn’t getting the best out of the squad’s true abilities.