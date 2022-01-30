Ryan Tunnicliffe update emerges ahead of Portsmouth’s clash with Charlton Athletic

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has revealed that Ryan Tunnicliffe is making good progress in his road to recovery from his latest injury setback.

Tunnicliffe missed a considerable chunk of action due to a hamstring injury before making a cameo appearance against Cambridge United earlier this month.

After being named on the bench for Pompey’s clash with AFC Wimbledon, Tunnicliffe missed the club’s trip to Sunderland due to a separate issue with his hamstring.

However, whilst it was feared that the midfielder could be set for another period on the sidelines, Cowley has now confirmed that Tunnicliffe has been participating in training ahead of the club’s clash with Charlton Athletic.

Pompey will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One tomorrow when they face the Addicks at Fratton Park.

By securing a victory in this fixture, Portsmouth will close the gap between them and the play-off places to eight points.

With his side currently preparing for this clash, Cowley has opted to share an update on Tunnicliffe.

1 of 20 Gassan Ahadme? Newcastle Norwich Southampton Wolves

Speaking to the club’s official website about the midfielder, the Pompey boss said: “Ryan is training back on the grass and so we’re hopeful that he’ll be available for us again imminently.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Portsmouth as Tunnicliffe has shown some glimpses of promise for the club in the third-tier this season.

Particularly impressive during his side’s victories over Crewe Alexandra and Shrewsbury Town last year, the midfielder was directly involved in three goals in these fixtures as he recorded WhoScored match ratings of 8.12 and 7.95.

Although he has struggled with his consistency since these two games, the midfielder will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for Pompey when he is fit enough to feature again.

If Tunnicliffe is able to step up to the mark in the coming months, he could potentially help Portsmouth gatecrash the play-off picture in League One.