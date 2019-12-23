Ryan Shawcross talks Stoke City’s potential January transfer business

Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross has insisted that any potential signings in January must tick the right boxes, rather than just adding bodies for the sake of it.

Potters boss Michael O’Neill is expected to be a busy man in the January transfer window, as he looks to bolster his squad with fresh faces as well as clearing the deadwood.

The Staffordshire club have endured a catastrophic season thus far, and head into 2020 currently sitting two points adrift of safety in 23rd place in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Having managed to win only five games all season, O’Neill will certainly be looking to bring in his own players in the January, and reshape the squad left at his disposal by Nathan Jones.

But with the former Northern Ireland boss reportedly under pressure to slash the club’s £50m wage bill, he will need to recruit wisely and be sure to balance the books when he looks to sign new players.

Shawcross – who has made one appearance for Stoke this season due to injury – has told the Stoke Sentinel that the club need to focus on signing quality not quantity next month.

He said: “I think everyone has to accept that the club is in a difficult position. Financial Fair Play, for all its faults, is there and you have to get on with it and stick to the rules. We need to sort our books out accordingly.

“Over the last two years the club has probably not got the signings that have pushed us on so it’s a case of making sure when we do sign players they are the right ones for us, the right ones for the manager and right ones for the system we play.

“They need to tick a lot of boxes. If they can’t do that then we’re better off sticking with the players we’ve got.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of outs and ins and it’s up to the manager and the hierarchy to make sure these transfers work and hopefully get Stoke where we all want.”

After a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Middlesbrough on Friday night, Stoke will be desperate to pick up a win against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

The Verdict

Next month will be so important in Stoke’s bid for survival from relegation to League One.

They desperately need to get rid of some players in order to make way for those who will battle and fight for the shirt, but also possess that little bit of quality too.

Their recruitment over the past couple of years has been shocking, so O’Neill will be keen to resolve that by making his squad a lot more balanced.