Ryan Shawcross sets challenge for Stoke squad ahead of Fulham clash

Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross has said he and his players must push on following the 3-2 dramatic win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The pressure was firmly on Michael O’Neill’s side to produce a good performance on Boxing Day and they did just that, winning a dramatic five-goal thriller with Sheffield Wednesday.

James McClean gave Stoke a 1-0 lead as early as the 11th minute, but goals from Morgan Fox and Tom Lees saw the Owls take a 2-1 lead into the stoppage time.

Substitutes Tyrese Campbell and Sam Vokes were hauled on by O’Neill and both bagged a goal in the dying minutes to seal a superb win for the Potters.

Shawcross, who featured from the start for Stoke, performed well alongside Danny Batth, and the former England international has now spoken of the need to use the 3-2 win as a stepping stone for a better half of the season.

“We’ve shown in the past we will win a game but then lose straight away so it’s important that with this win we go to Fulham and at least pick up a point,” the 32-year-old expressed via the club’s official website. “There’s no disappointment in going there and doing that.

“We’ve lost too many matches this season and from good situations too, so after a great win we need to now need to make sure our form up to February/March is really good so we can push up the table.”

Stoke will close out the year with the game against Fulham on Sunday, before meeting Huddersfield on New Years Day.

O’Neill’s side currently sit 21st in the Championship table and four points off Huddersfield, who are in 20th.

The Verdict

Stoke have now done this a few times, creating late drama at the Bet365 Stadium – but they have failed to push on from it and build consistency.

Sitting bottom before the Boxing Day fixture, Stoke must avoid another defeat before 2019 closes out.

Shawcross is fully fit now and having his presence back in the side is just what O’Neill needs as the push away from the relegation places takes shape.