Highlights Stoke City currently sit lower-mid table in the league despite heavy summer investment, but the club boasts a wealth of young talent for the future.

Nathan Lowe, 18, made his second league appearance and scored the winning goal against Bristol City, showing potential as a key asset for the club.

Sol Sidibe, just 16 years old, has already made five appearances for Stoke and could command a significant transfer fee if he continues to impress.

Stoke City haven't had the best start to the Championship season - but there is a plethora of young talent at the Bet365 Stadium which will have fans excited for the future.

Despite investing quite heavily in the summer to the tune of around £15million, the Staffordshire side currently sit just 18th in the league, and if it wasn't for their last-gasp win over Bristol City at the weekend, they'd have begun this week in the relegation zone.

And, despite only being six points off the play-offs, there is a lot that Alex Neil must rectify if he is to mount a promotion charge. But regardless of this season, there is a lot of young talent that is coming through the ranks under his guise - and Football League World talks you through four young talents that could be the next big stars to emerge at the Bet365 Stadium.

Nathan Lowe

Lowe is only 18 years old. A striker who was born in London, he moved to Cheshire as a child - thus joining Stoke at the age of just 11.

He made his debut aged just 17 against Blackpool last season, but only made his second league appearance for the Potters at the weekend against Bristol City.

It marked a landmark occasion for the youngster - with Stoke 2-0 down in the west country, they sparked a comeback which saw Lowe nab the winning goal in the 89th minute to mark a superb turnaround.

If he can battle Stoke’s strikers for a starting berth, he could fire out of the blocks to become a real key asset for the club.

Sol Sidibe

Sidibe is only 16, but the Frenchman has already turned out for Stoke after joining the club aged eight.

He already has Stoke blood in his name - his father Mamady was a regular attacker in the Tony Pulis era, and fired them to promotion in 2008 - featuring a further 48 times for the Potters in the top-flight before leaving for CSKA Sofia to finish his career.

Sol, however, is a midfielder, and with five appearances in all competitions so far this season, he’s evidently well respected in Neil’s mind. If he can continue his meteoric rise after featuring for England’s under-17 team, he could well earn the Potters quite a fee if he does leave in the future.

Emre Tezgel

Tezgel was born in Burton upon Trent, but came through the Stoke ranks as a youngster before making his debut at the age of 16 in January 2022 - becoming Stoke’s youngest ever player in the process.

A striker by nature, Tezgel has only made three appearances for the Potters, including his debut almost two years ago, though with caps for England’s under-16 and under-17 teams, he’s a young talent who needs game time if he is to develop.

10 goals in just 12 games for the Three Lions’ youth setup shows that he can be a top player - but the array of attacking talent at the bet365 Stadium means he may have to look elsewhere if he is to make his breakthrough.

Junior Tchamadeu

Rotherham United kick off their season away at Stoke City.

Tchamadeu was on the shortlist of various teams across the EFL in his spell as Colchester, having been released by Charlton in 2020.

The young full-back has already featured in over 85 professional league games at the age of 19, and it was Stoke that he chose as his next club after being included in the PFA Team of the Year last season, alongside earning the League Two Young Player of the Season gong in his time in Essex.

Having already made three league appearances under Alex Neil, he’s one player who will be on the radar of many should he continue to perform well in the Midlands - though he’s got plenty of time before he can consider himself a first-team star.