The Premier League will see a new face next season as Luton Town returned to the top flight of English football for the first time in 31 years.

The Hatters have only been back in the Championship for four seasons, but there has been natural progression year in, year out with finishes of 19th, 12th and then sixth last year before going on to finish best of the rest in third in 2022-23.

They met Coventry City at Wembley on Saturday evening in a tense but thrilling affair, and it was Rob Edwards' side who came out on top.

What happened between Luton Town and Coventry City in the Championship play-off final?

Following an early scare which saw Luton defender Tom Lockyer collapse on the pitch, stretchered off and taken to hospital, the Hatters took the lead in the first half through Jordan Clark's effort.

Coventry's maverick midfielder Gustavo Hamer levelled the contest in the second half though to take it to extra time, and young Luton striker Joe Taylor thought he had won it with just minutes to spare - only for VAR to rule his effort out for handball.

That meant it went to penalties and with a perfect 11 scored already, Coventry's Fankaty Dabo blazed over the bar to secure Luton's place in the Premier League for the very first time.

A large number of famous faces in the world of football have been messaging their congratulations in to the Hatters on their monumental success, and one of those is Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds of course recently got into the football business having taken over Wrexham with fellow actor Rob McElhenney and led the Red Dragons to their own promotion this year as they become an EFL club once again for the first time since 2008.

What has Ryan Reynolds tweeted after Luton Town's play-off final win?

Reynolds has clearly been keeping a very close eye on all of English football thanks to his new-found interest in the sport, and he sent a message of congratulations Luton's way following their Wembley win.

We can only begin to assume what the pair of eyes emoji at the end of the tweet is all about, but the best guess is that Reynolds is looking at it from a Wrexham point of view.

Luton have gone from the National League to the Premier League in the space of nine years, so provided clubs are ran in the right way and also have a little bit of ambition, there is no reason why other clubs cannot follow a similar trajectory.

And it's likely that Reynolds is thinking the exact same for his Wrexham side that romped to the fifth tier title this past season, although they must take it one step at a time in their bid to rise through the leagues.