Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have sold a minority stake in the club to the Allyn family from New York.

Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney have owned the club since November 2020, and have helped to transform fortunes both on and off the pitch, leading the club to multiple promotions from the National League to League One.

However, the pair have sold a minority stake in the club to the New-York based family who owned global medical device company Welch Allyn for more than a century, helping to source fresh investment in the club.

The Allyn family sold their company for more than $2billion in 2015, and have since focused on investments in private and public markets, including by setting up The Allyn Family Foundation to transform the city of Syracuse, New York, through projects like the Salt City Market.

This is further good news for the Wrexham faithful, and supporters will hope this investment can help take them to the next level in the years to come.

The investment, made through Red Dragon Ventures LLC, will help the club’s lofty ambitions, as well as those of the broader Wrexham community, say Wrexham's official website, and it's clear that both Reynolds and McElhenney are excited about the new fresh investment.

In a joint statement published on Wrexham's official website, the pair said: "Wrexham has earned the world’s attention, and we are focused on bringing on board world-class partners to help with the next phase of our growth.

"We have been fortunate to get to know the Allyn family and we are blown away by their intelligence, kindness and commitment. They are exactly the type of partners we will need for this amazing endeavor."

Meanwhile, Eric Allyn, the Chief Investment Officer of the Allyn family said: “For more than a century, our family has focused on building great companies, while also uplifting wonderful communities. Our decades-long efforts in the Syracuse region are similar to what Rob and Ryan have started in Wrexham.

"We view Red Dragon Ventures as a vehicle to invest in a world-class football club, and, importantly, in the welcoming community of Wrexham.”

It's been a scarcely believable couple of seasons for Wrexham supporters and things continue to get better with news of fresh investment. Things are looking bright both on and off the pitch for the club, and Phil Parkinson will be looking for a third straight promotion this season.

News of fresh investment will be music to the ears of Phil Parkinson

Parkinson endured a tough start to life as Wrexham boss before turning things around, and he'll hope that news of fresh investment will mean he has more money to spend in January.

Wrexham are currently 3rd in League One and a good January window could be the difference between winning promotion and missing out, and the club's Hollywood owners have shown in the past that they're not afraid to splash the cash.

Wrexham's league finishes since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took charge Season Division League position 2020/21 National League 8th 2021/22 National League 2nd (Play-off semi-final) 2022/23 National League 1st 2023/24 League Two 2nd (Promoted)

It remains to be seen how much the Allyn family's investment will change the club's financial landscape, and it sounds like they're willing to invest in off-field projects, but there's no doubt some of it will go towards footballing matters too.

If Wrexham were backed in January, they'd be genuine contenders to make it three promotions in a row, and it seems like the good times are going to continue at The Racecourse for the foreseeable future.