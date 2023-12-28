Highlights Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's investment in Wrexham has brought international exposure and increased the club's budget for signings.

The pair's enthusiasm for the club is unwavering, as they continue to support Wrexham's climb up the League Two table.

Despite losing money on the stadium, Wrexham's success on the field could lead to further growth and publicity for the club.

Wrexham's Hollywood owners have been ever present during the club's recent successes and their true stance on ownership of the club has been revealed.

While Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are famous actors in the United States, nobody expected them to invest in a fifth-tier football club in the North of Wales for their entry into English football.

The Deadpool and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actors came out of nowhere in November 2020 to buy Wrexham, who at the time were a historic National League side from North Wales.

The purchase came as a huge surprise and brought attention to the club and the town of Wrexham as a whole. The reported £2 million deal changed the fortunes of the club overnight, giving them international exposure and a budget to help them get back into the EFL for the first time since 2008.

The duo have increased the club's budget to sign talents like Paul Mullin and Ben Foster, while also increasing the club's exposure both in the UK and across the world, thanks to their Disney documentary "Welcome to Wrexham".

This has earned them a number of new fans and an increase in income, with a turnover that rivals some Championship clubs for the season.

The Red Dragons are challenging for promotion toward League One this season, and it seems the honeymoon phase has not finished for Reynolds and McElhenney.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are "loving it as much as ever" at Wrexham

Despite achieving their goals of returning to the EFL this season, Reynolds and McElhenney are showing no signs of falling out of love with Wrexham.

The two actors live in the United States but can often be seen attending Wrexham matches, supporting the side as they climb the League Two table and aim towards promotion to League One.

Their enthusiasm for the club has been noted by Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker, who has revealed to The Athletic that the pair are "loving it as much as ever" as owners of the historic club.

He said: “Rob and Ryan are definitely loving it as much as ever. To me, that’s because the way we are doing football club ownership is in an extremely fun way.

“Yes, it comes with a huge amount of responsibility and pressure, plus all the other things that come with being the custodians of this historic club.

“But we are also in this extraordinary position of being a genuinely unique club in world football because of the level of interest that comes from outside sources and from people who would usually never pay the slightest attention to football."

Ker explained how the amount of interest Wrexham has got from people outside of the usual football sphere has enabled them more resources to expand the club in ways they never could have expected in the past.

“That arms you with an incredible level of resources, frankly, and allows you to be ambitious and expansive — and do things like building the temporary stand at the Kop end.

“There is probably no other club in the country who could go, ‘Yeah, we’ll lose a tonne of money doing what is, on a business level, a pretty stupid thing to do, but let’s do it anyway because we can get more people into the stadium’.”

The Wrexham owners have lost over £3 million since buying the club, but are still committed to the project as much as they ever were.

League Two Table (As it stands December 28th) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 24 29 50 2 Wrexham 23 15 46 3 Mansfield Town 22 23 45 4 Barrow 23 16 44 5 Notts County 24 5 39 6 Crewe Alexander 23 7 37 7 MK Dons 22 9 36 8 AFC Wimbledon 23 11 35

Despite losing "a tonne of money" on the stadium, Wrexham are flying high in League Two. The Red Dragons currently sit second in League Two, and haven't lost since a defeat to Accrington Stanley in November.

If they can continue their impressive form, there is no reason why Wrexham can't continue to climb the leagues, giving the club even more publicity for which Reynolds and McElhenney can use to help grow the club even further.