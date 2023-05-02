Wrexham ended their National League season on Saturday with a 1-1 draw away at Torquay United, but it proved meaningless as they had already secured their promotion a week prior.

Having lost just three matches throughout the league campaign, the Red Dragons won back their spot in the EFL after a 15-year absence, finishing the 2022-23 campaign on 111 points, four ahead of nearest challengers Notts County.

Phil Parkinson will lead the Welsh club back into League Two next season, and he will do so under the ownership of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's, whose highly publicized takeover of the club back in 2020 has turned them into a global phenomenom.

Reynolds and McElhenney have not been shy when it comes to spending money, with the likes of Ben Tozer and Ollie Palmer coming in for significant six-figure fees in recent years, with the likes of Elliot Lee and Paul Mullin also dropping down into non-league to play for the club.

Wrexham will now push on though with looking to strengthen for their return to the Football League, and that could include making big-money plays once again in the market in the coming months.

What have Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney said about Wrexham's transfer plans?

The ownership duo have already started their plans to recruit this summer, but they have put full faith in Parkinson to go out and identify the targets he wants - and they are also working on trying to keep veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster for another season after he surprisingly came out of retirement to re-join the club.

"We defer to Phil," McElhenney told S4C in an exclusive interview.

"We are actively talking about that right now. I know for a fact he feels as though we have a very strong side."

“Any player that we have signed, we have signed to at least a three-year deal, except for one (Ben Foster).

"He is the guy we are going to work on, but other than that, I think we have a very strong side.

“If Phil says we need somebody else, then we will do our best to go out and get them.”

Will Gareth Bale be signing for Wrexham?

A proud Welshman, Gareth Bale retired from football at the start of 2023 following a brief stint with American outfit Los Angeles FC, where he won the MLS Cup title.

However, after Bale sent McElhenney a message congratulating the club on promotion, the actor put in a social media play for Bale to give the Red Dragons one more season of his time.

In what appeared to be a joke - one in which Bale brushed off and revealed he is happily retired - the duo have revealed they were actually serious in wanting the Wales legend to play for the club.

“I’m also weirdly happy for him to do exactly what he wants to do with his life, because he has given up so much for a sport that he loves – but it is fun though," Reynolds said.

“I like that we can kind of do some stuff that is a little outside the box of convention when it comes to goofing around.”

Are Wrexham going to spend big again this summer?

There's no guarantee that Wrexham are going to throw their money about like they have done in the last couple of years - their return to the EFL sees them having to comply with Salary Cost Management Protocols, something in which there was no limit to in the National League.

It means they can only spend a certain amount of their turnover on their players, but their sponsorship deals could mean there is plenty to play with for Parkinson in the coming months in terms of finances.

And if they are aiming to climb the leagues as quickly as possible, then expect some experienced EFL players to arrive at the Racecourse Ground over the summer months to bolster their squad.