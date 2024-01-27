Highlights Watford defender Ryan Porteous will not be joining Udinese this month, as per reports in Italy.

The Scottish defender was linked with the Italian side earlier this week.

Watford and Udinese are owned by members of the same family and have often done business with one another.

Watford defender Ryan Porteous will not be leaving the club this month to join Udinese.

That is according to a fresh development shared in the Italian media.

Ryan Porteous linked to Udinese

According to journalist Marco Conterio, Porteous will not be heading to the Italian club as Nehuen Perez's replacement this month.

Conterio reports that the move would not be possible due to squad registration rules in Serie A.

This update comes after it was claimed earlier this week that the Italian side were eyeing the Watford centre-half ahead of the February 1st transfer deadline.

Ryan Porteous' career in numbers so far, as per Transfermarkt Club Matches Yellow Cards Red Cards Hibernian 157 13 8 Edinburgh City (Loan) 24 3 0 Watford 42 2 4

Indeed, Gianluca Di Marzio reported that the Scottish defender was viewed as a replacement for Neheun Perez, who is reportedly close to joining Napoli from Udinese.

The Italian club were reported to be working hard to find Perez's replacement, with Porteous' name coming up in relation.

Clearly, the latest report puts these rumours to bed.

Ismael on Porteous and Pollock exit rumours

As inconsistent as Ryan Porteous has been for Watford at times this campaign, the fact that reports now suggest he will not be off to Italy is fantastic news for Watford.

At present, Watford have just four central defenders on their books in Wesley Hoedt, Francisco Sierralta, Mattie Pollock and Porteous himself, so to lose him would mean a direct replacement was needed instantly both in terms of numbers and quality.

Furthermore, the exit rumours came at a time when another of the above names, Mattie Pollock, is also being linked with a move away from Vicarage Road.

Reports suggest that the young defender has handed in a transfer request in a bid to gain more first-team football.

Were both players to leave, it would leave Watford with plenty to do in the transfer market ahead of next Friday's transfer deadline.

Watford boss Valerien Ismael outlined the club's current stance when speaking to the media recently, via the Watford Observer: "With Mattie Pollock we have a clear statement with him, and we said if someone comes in then he can go out,”

“But as long as someone has not come in then he has to stay here, and be focussed on the team.

“He is a part of our team, and we expect him to be focused because at any time we could need him.

“We want full engagement and full performance from him for the club.

“The other one with Porteous is only rumours and we don’t want to make any comment.

“The only thing I can tell you is that over the next five days anything can happen.

“We are aware of the market and we try to make sure that what we can add to our squad will be better."

Watford's next fixture

Watford take on Southampton in FA Cup action this weekend.

The fourth round clash takes place on Sunday afternoon at Vicarage Road.