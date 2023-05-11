Ryan Porteous has issued a message to Watford supporters following the conclusion of the Championship season.

The defender signed for the Hornets in the January transfer window, helping the team to an 11th place finish in the table.

Chris Wilder was unable to steer the club into the play-off places following his March appointment.

In his 11 games in charge, the team slipped away from the top six and ultimately ended up six points adrift of Sunderland in sixth.

What message did Ryan Porteous give to Watford supporters?

Porteous signed from Scottish side Hibernian, going on to make 17 appearances in the league for the Championship side.

He has thanked the fanbase for their support this season and has acknowledged that it has been a disappointing end to the campaign.

The 24-year-old has vowed that the team will come back stronger next year as they aim to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

“Disappointed not to have finished higher this season but plenty of positives to take from my first 6 months here!” wrote Porteous, via Instagram.

“Excited to get going again with the team in the summer.

“Thank you to both the @watfordfc & @hibernianfootballclub supporters for your support throughout the season!”

Watford have confirmed the appointment of Valerien Ismael as manager of the club going into the summer transfer window.

He is the fourth man to take charge at Vicarage Road in the last year, with Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic having also done so.

The new Championship campaign will not begin until 5 August, with the initial release of the fixtures schedule set for 22 June.

Porteous will be hoping he can continue to play a key role in the side under the new manager.

Can Watford compete for promotion next season?

Watford need a sustained spell of continuity and consistency to get back on track.

Four managers in a 12-month period is a sign of terrible management and should call serious questions on those running the club.

Ismael needs to be backed in the summer if they believe he is the man to bring the team forward, and he needs to be given time.

His last stint in England was mixed, having done well with Barnsley before suffering a poor spell with West Brom.

Porteous is only with the club for six months, so will be hoping he will be considered a key asset under the new manager.