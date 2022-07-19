Ryan Nyambe transfer, Jones Scottish loan, work permit issues: The latest Wigan Athletic news headlines you might have missed

It is now under two weeks until Wigan Athletic kick off their Championship campaign.

Upon their return to the second tier, the Latics have a home tie against Preston North End to look forward to, before travelling away to face Norwich City.

The club are yet to be busy in the transfer market this summer, but there have not been an extensive list of outgoings, either.

With that said, there is plenty of time for that to change.

Here are all the latest Wigan Athletic headlines you might have missed in recent days.

Ryan Nyambe

One headline that emerged yesterday was that the club are set to fend off several other clubs to secure the signing of Ryan Nyambe.

As per Wigan Today, the Latics are set to beat off clubs in England and France to secure the signature of the 24-year-old.

Nyambe is a free agent having been recently released by Blackburn this summer after failing to agree terms on a new deal with the club.

Nyambe made 31 Championship appearances last campaign.

Jones loan

Another headline that has emerged today is the announcement of Jordan Jones’ departure from the club.

Jones is headed to Scotland to join Kilmarnock FC on loan.

The 27-year-old previously spent three seasons with the Scottish outfit between 2016 and 2019, where he made 118 appearances.

Jones spent last season on loan in Scotland, too, playing for St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

Work permit issues

Last but not least, it emerged recently that Wigan Athletic could fail to secure a work permit for hopeful signing Mahmoud Gad.

Gad has been linked with a move to the Latics this summer, however, his current club president, Ayman El=Sheriey believes the club may struggle to get a work permit for the ENPPI goalkeeper.

“Playing in the Premier League or the Championship needs special requirements on the international games played and Mahmoud Gad hasn’t reached the required quota,” El-Sheriey said, via KINGFUT.

“However there are exceptions and we are now in discussions with Wigan chairman Talal Al Hammad over this.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how things transpire in the coming days and weeks on this one.