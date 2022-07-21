Blackburn Rovers
Ryan Nyambe reveals reasoning behind Blackburn Rovers departure after making Wigan Athletic move
Ryan Nyambe has revealed that he decided to leave Blackburn Rovers earlier this month because he wanted to get out of his comfort zone and embrace a new challenge.
Blackburn tried to convince Nyambe to stay at Ewood Park by offering him a new contract but the right-back opted against signing fresh terms.
After briefly becoming a free-agent, the 24-year-old sealed a switch to Wigan Athletic yesterday.
As confirmed by Wigan’s official website, Nyambe has signed an initial one-year deal with the Championship side.
A product of Blackburn’s youth academy, Nyambe made his debut in 2015 and went on to feature regularly for the club.
During his time with Rovers, the right-back made 199 appearances in all competitions.
Blackburn have not wasted time when it comes to finding a replacement for Nyambe as Callum Brittain is closing in on a move to the club.
As per The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, the Barnsley defender has agreed personal terms with Rovers and has completed a medical.
Making reference to his decision to leave Blackburn, Nyambe has revealed that wanted to embrace a new challenge at this stage of his career.
Speaking to Wigan’s website (as cited by Lancs Live), Nyambe said: “I was there since I was 13 so about 11 years.
“It was a difficult decision for me to leave, but personally I thought I’ve been there quite a while and I want to get out of my comfort zone, to go and test myself and go see what’s out there.
“I wanted to find a new challenge and a fresh start in my career.
“I love Blackburn, it’s a team that’s helped me grow as a person and as a player and I appreciate everything they did for me and I love them.”
The Verdict
When you consider that Nyambe was Blackburn’s first-choice right-back, it was somewhat of a shock when he opted not to sign a new deal.
Having revealed that he left the club because he wanted to get out of his comfort zone, the Namibia international will now be looking to help Wigan achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship.
As for Rovers, they will be hoping to move forward as a club in the absence of Nyambe.
Set to face Queens Park Rangers on July 30th, Blackburn could secure a positive result in this particular fixture if the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher are firing on all cylinders.