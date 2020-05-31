Ryan Nyambe delivers bold message over Blackburn Rovers promotion ambitions

Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe has revealed his ambitions to continue his progression and help Tony Mowbray’s side secure promotion to the Premier League, ahead of the potential restart of the campaign.

Nyambe has continued to improve as he looks to establish himself as Rovers’ long-term first choice right-back, with the 22-year-old making 23 Championship appearances so far this campaign and showing signs of improving the attacking side of his game getting forwards on the overlap – and that has been evidenced by him averaging 0.4 key passes and 1.5 dribbles per game according to Whoscored.

That has seen him play a key role in helping Rovers challenge for a place in the Championship’s top six, with Mowbray’s side currently sat in 10th place in the table, just three points adrift of Preston North End who occupy the final play-off spot.

Mowbray’s side will therefore be hoping that they can manage to force their way into the top six and claim a play-off spot when and if the campaign gets back under way, but that will not be an easy task given how close the battle for the play-off spot is ahead of the resumption of the season.

Speaking to Blackburn’s official club website, Nyambe suggested that he is looking to maintain the improvements he has made throughout the campaign and push on to the next level, and that he is hoping that he can help Rovers achieve promotion to the Premier League in the near future.

He said: “It’s been good. This season has probably been the best season I’ve had. I’ve just tried to do the basics really, do the simple stuff, and try and to get as much help as I can, with the extra training sessions, and I’ve been feeling good, mentally and physically.

“It’s a great feeling when you see the improvements in your game, because when you work hard for such a long time and you start seeing results, it just gives you more hunger to want more and I feel that in myself.

“I want to play in the Premier League one day and I’d love to do that with Blackburn Rovers, and I want to be a big part in that and for me to be a big part in that, I have to work hard and do the right things and better myself, so when that day comes and we’re in the prem, I’ll be ready, we’ll be ready.”

The verdict

You can certainly admire Nyambe’s ambition here and that is the sort of positivity that Mowbray has been able to instill at Ewood Park over the last few years, with the Blackburn manager managing to get the best out of his players and compete amongst the top teams in the Championship.

Nyambe is right to feel that he can go on to achieve promotion with Rovers, with Blackburn still well placed to mount a late charge for the play-offs when and if the campaign resumes, which is an even more impressive achievement considering they have lost Bradley Dack through injury.

The defender has really shown some encouraging signs with his performances this term, and if he continues to improve he should be able to help Mowbray’s side continue to head in the right direction over the net few seasons.