Ryan McLaughlin believes that Morecambe need to be more consistent after a string of poor results has seen the club one spot out of the relegation zone.

The side has won zero of their last six, losing five and drawing one in a surprise result against promotion potential Plymouth. However, that one result has been a diamond in a very rough season so far that could see the Shrimps fighting for survival, if results don’t improve.

McLaughlin has called for the side to lift their spirits and build a consistent run of results too push themselves further up the league. The right-back spoke to the club website and said: “We’ve showed this season we’re a very good team, we need to stay consistent, that’s how you stay in this league, it’s consistency, we need to be consistent.

“We’ve played well and we’ve got our plaudits for it, but when we haven’t played well, we aren’t going to get that pat on the back and we just have to try and get our confidence back as players.”

Morecambe have a poor defensive record conceding more than two goals in their last five league losses. Conceding first has been the worst scenario for the Shrimps and it was the same in their latest tie against Cambridge United where the team started well until they conceded the first goal.

“We had a very good game plan going out there, first 10 minutes we did well, and when the goal went in, we just changed as players, we just weren’t on the front foot as much, we just need to be doing better.

“I don’t know why our heads just dropped, we had 70 minutes left of the game, we could easily go on and win it, I feel like we’re a better team, we just didn’t show it.”

The side need to find that consistency within results but also within individual games to keep their positive start up for a 90 minute period. Like most lower league sides, Morecambe have a break now from league action with two cup games and they will need to use this break as a way to find their winning ways with two of the bottom half in the next four league fixtures.

The Verdict

For Morecambe the goal at the start of this season was clear, stay in the division. They’re in a ight so far and that will be down to their run of form. Towards the start of the season their results were a mixed bag wins were dotted in between losses and that may have been enough over the course of a season to keep them up.

However, they have found consistency, just on the wrong side of the three points and this is what needs to change in order for them to win enough points.