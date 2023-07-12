New Southampton arrival Ryan Manning has revealed he saw the Saints as a perfect fit, despite reported interest from Leeds United, as Russell Martin is the head coach and they will be targetting promotion to the Premier League this season.

Both Manning and Martin left Swansea City earlier this summer and have now reunited at St Mary's.

Southampton win Ryan Manning chase

On the back of a season that saw him score five times and provide 10 assists, the left-back was in demand after leaving Swansea when his contract at the end of June.

In May, Football League World broke the news that Leeds were keen on signing the defender on a free transfer this summer and The Athletic later confirmed their interest.

But the Saints were keen too and yesterday it became clear that they were set to win the race for him, with GIVEMESPORT reporting that Manning had been at the club's Staplewood training ground to hold talks about joining.

Southampton confirmed later on Tuesday that the deal was done, with Manning putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.

Ryan Manning explains Leeds United snub

Speaking to the club website, Manning revealed why he opted for the South Coast club rather than Leeds or anyone else.

He said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be here. I'm over the moon and I can't wait to get started. It's a massive club, been in the Premier League for so many years, and I'm just excited about the challenge of getting it back there.

"With the gaffer coming here, knowing his style of football and how he wants his team to play, it felt like a perfect fit for me where the club and the manager lined up.

"You're coming to a Premier League football club that's in the Championship, so the ambition is promotion and nothing else, and that's exactly what I was looking for as the next move in my career. I think it's the perfect club for me to come to, the ambition is massive and everyone as a collective is working towards getting back to the Premier League.”

Russell Martin's verdict on Ryan Manning capture

Martin is clearly excited to be linking back up with a player that performed so well for him last season and outlined why it's such a positive capture for the Saints.

He told the club website: "Firstly, he's a brilliant character. He's got a real edge to him. He's got a fantastic personality, a lot of energy and was a really important member of our group at Swansea, not just on the pitch but off it as well.

“In terms of on the pitch, he's an outstanding footballer who has a brilliant understanding of what we want. He played in a few positions for us previously, and he's coming here as a left-back because he ended up performing as one of the best left-backs in the division last year.

“We've beaten competition from two clubs in the Premier League for him, which I'm really pleased about, because I thought the lure of that would make it difficult for us, but he's come here because he knows the work and he believes in it.”