Ryan Manning makes bold claim after Swansea City’s 3-0 win v Hull City

A lot of the tension and pressure on Swansea City was released on Saturday lunchtime as they beat Hull City to a 3-0 scoreline at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Ryan Manning, Luke Cundle and Joel Piroe found the net in the second half as the Swans’ dominance prevailed and they racked up a handsome scoreline against the Tigers.

There has been some frustration with the lack of goals in the side despite having so much of the ball under Russell Martin, but in part helped by some calamitous defending, the Swans made amends for a slow start to the season on their home patch.

Ryan Manning explained some of Martin’s strengths and dropped a hint that there is a belief the team can push themselves into the promotion mix when he spoke to WalesOnline.

He said: “Under this gaffer, we do get a lot of work in.

“You have to learn the philosophy and the way we play, so it gives me an opportunity to knuckle down and hit the ground running.

“It’s been a tough start in terms of results, but the one thing is we kept our belief in the importance of the performances.

“The goals weren’t coming, but we had good performances.

“Today, we won 3-0 but it could have been six and it’s a really good end to this first block of fixtures.

“We have such a good group of boys.

“To play the style of football we play, the majority of teams we play are envious of it.

“You can go through stages in your career, where you’re just shelling it long, and that’s just the way certain managers play.

“Each to his own, but the gaffer here gives us the responsibility and doesn’t chastise us for taking chances on the ball.

“He gives us the kind of freedom that other managers wouldn’t allow.

“There is such a good opportunity for us here to progress.

“If we can really knuckle down and start taking our chances, then I think there is such an opportunity to go up this season, to be within the top half of the table.

“It’s a case of realising the opportunity and taking it with both hands.”

Manning has been a bright spark in some testing times at the start of the season, and he got his just rewards for those efforts with the opening goal at the weekend.

Swansea and Martin had to deal with a less than ideal summer transfer window in aiming to build on the promise that they showed at times last season.

Piroe getting on the scoresheet and continuing his excellent start to the campaign is another positive that the Swans can take onto the training pitch during the international break.

For all the talk of a disappointing start, the Swans are only three points off of the top six and building on Saturday’s result after the break could completely alter the perception of their season so far, in such an evenly matched division.

Martin will be hoping that his international players return without any injuries ahead of the next block of fixtures.