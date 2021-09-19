Ryan Manning comments on controversial flashpoint involving Henri Lansbury during Luton v Swansea

The most exciting game in the Championship this weekend came at Kenilworth Road where Luton Town and Swansea City played out a pulsating 3-3 draw.

The Hatters took a 3-0 lead in the first half and they looked home and hosed by half-time.

However Russell Martin’s men delivered a fightback in the second half, with goals from Jamie Paterson, Olivier Ntcham and a stoppage time equaliser from Joel Piroe meaning that the Swans took a point back to South Wales.

Unfortunately though the result isn’t what people are talking about though as a controversial flashpoint overshadowed the entire match.

With Luton 3-0 up just before the half-hour mark, they won a free kick in their own half with Ryan Manning adjudged to have committed a foul for Swansea.

As Hatters midfielder Henri Lansbury went to take the kick quickly though, Manning poked the ball away to waste time, with Lansbury’s swing of the leg seemingly too late to pull out of.

Manning was clattered and left in a heap and it’s an incident that has caused widespread debate on social media – both players though were booked for their respective parts.

The general consensus was that Lansbury could have pulled out of the incident and a red card would have been justified, and the man on the receiving end of the blow has had his say on social media with a rather humorous response.

Anyone find a shin floating about Luton let me know .. https://t.co/i64O91oP7v — Ryan Manning (@ryanmanning4) September 18, 2021

The Verdict

The more you look at it, the more unbelievable it is that Lansbury wasn’t given his marching orders.

Sure, Manning should not have poked the ball away and he was booked for doing just that, but it did look as though Lansbury could have avoided striking Manning.

And it looked like a heavy and painful blow as well, so it isn’t a surprise to see it cause a bit of outrage on social media.

Manning seems to have found the funny side of it though but it’s likely to be an incident that is talked about for a little while.