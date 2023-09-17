Ryan Lowe played a big part in guiding Plymouth Argyle to where they currently are now.

Nothing should be taken away from Steven Schumacher because he was alongside Lowe during his time at Home Park and should be seen as a club icon for his work but credit also has to be given to the latter.

Some Plymouth supporters wondered how well Lowe would do without having Schumacher by his side but he has actually done reasonably well despite enduring some low moments at Preston North End.

The Pilgrims and their supporters will be focused on the present, but we are taking a look back to the early stages of Lowe's reign in Devon as we reveal where his first five signings as Plymouth manager are now.

Joe Edwards

Edwards has been brilliant for the Pilgrims since his arrival in the summer of 2019.

Joining the club when they were in League Two, he has played regularly throughout all of his seasons at the club, managing to limit injuries and make nearly 200 competitive appearances for the club in total at the time of writing.

Registering five goals and two assists last term, he played his part in guiding the club to the Championship as captain and he has also appeared regularly for the Pilgrims during the early stages of this season.

Danny Mayor

Mayor was an excellent servant for the club and can be proud of what he did during his four years at Home Park.

He wasn't the most regular scorer for the club but his 22 assists proved to be more than useful and he will just be frustrated that he wasn't able to appear more for the team during his final season in Devon.

The 32-year-old now plies his trade for Fleetwood Town and will be hoping to keep them afloat in League One.

Will Aimson

Along with Mayor, Aimson also joined from Bury but found his game time very limited during the first campaign.

He played far more during his second and final campaign at the club before moving to Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer in 2021, spending a year-and-a-half there and making 45 appearances for them before linking up with Exeter City, where he currently is now.

The centre-back has proved to be a very important player for the Grecians.

Dom Telford

Unfortunately for Telford, he was only able to score five times in total for the club during his season-and-a-half there.

But he was prolific for his next club Newport County, registering 27 goals in 55 appearances for the Welsh outfit.

It seemed as though he could have made the step up to League One after that, but he joined Crawley Town last summer and scored 12 league goals for them before his move to Barrow during the latter stages of August this year.

Callum McFadzean

McFadzean, like Telford, has moved around a fair bit since joining Plymouth in the summer of 2019.

He spent one season at Home Park before opting against extending his stay, then joining Sunderland in October 2020 and moving to Crewe Alexandra the following summer.

Then joining then-National League side Wrexham in January 2022, he played a part in their promotion to the fourth tier earlier this year and remains with the Welsh side.