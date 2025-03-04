Carlton Palmer has tipped Ryan Lowe to be the next Wigan Athletic manager after the Latics parted ways with Shaun Maloney at the weekend, with Leam Richardson, Gary Caldwell and Ian Evatt also in the running.

The League One side parted ways with their boss after just over two years in the dugout on Sunday, with a 2-1 defeat to Reading extending their recent slump to just one win in their last seven league outings.

Sitting just six points above the relegation places, the former Premier League side had seen enough from the ex-Celtic man, who helped steer the club through their financial difficulties over the past 24 months.

Having been seen in the area at the weekend, there is already speculation surrounding Lowe’s chances of being the successor to Maloney at the DW Stadium, and Palmer believes the former Preston North End boss could be the man to turn things around if he were appointed.

Carlton Palmer verdict on Wigan Athletic, Shaun Maloney sacking

Maloney has largely been working with his hands tied during his time in charge of the Latics, having overseen relegation from the Championship in his first few months in charge, before dealing with financial restraints during his time in League One.

Nevertheless, a poor run of form has ultimately cost the 42-year-old his job with two months remaining in the season, with just four league wins since Christmas leaving things a bit too tight at the bottom of the division for owner Mike Danson’s liking.

While the sacking came out of the blue for Palmer, the former England international can understand the decision that was made at the weekend, with the Latics having higher aspirations than where they currently find themselves in the third tier.

When asked on the situation, Palmer said: “I was a little bit surprised to see that Shaun Maloney was relieved of his duties as Wigan Athletic manager.

“For me, he has done a great job in really difficult circumstances. I know the results wouldn’t have been what they would have liked this season, but in difficult circumstances since he has taken the job, I think as a young manager he has done very well.

“I think he will be disappointed to lose his job and there is a lot of speculation about who will be the next manager, there always is. Right now, Ryan Lowe seems to have jumped ahead of Gary Caldwell and Leam Richardson.

Shaun Maloney Wigan Athletic league stats (TransferMarkt) Matches 97 Wins 34 Draws 27 Losses 36 Goals scored 105 Goals conceded 106

“It is difficult with Shaun Maloney getting them six points clear of the drop zone, but they wanted to be a lot higher than that in the league, and performances and results haven’t been what they wanted so they felt they had to make a change, which is always difficult after the transfer window.

Carlton Palmer backs Ryan Lowe to be Shaun Maloney successor at Wigan Athletic

Lowe has already got tongues wagging this weekend after being spotted at the Brick in Wigan by a number of fans, leading to rumours that he will be the next man instated at the DW Stadium.

The former Preston man has proven his ability in the lower leagues with success at Bury and Plymouth Argyle in the past, and has been out of work since leaving Deepdale after the first weekend of the current campaign.

Successive mid-table finishes with North End in the Championship proved he has what it takes to keep a club competitive in the second tier, and Palmer believes Wigan could pull off a coup in bringing the 46-year-old to the club, with in-house connections potentially making the switch all the more likely.

He continued: “One name that springs to mind is Ryan Lowe, and he was spotted at The Brick on Saturday, so whether it is sorted beforehand you don’t really know.

“The fact he is also a former Shrewsbury Town teammate for sporting director Gregor Rioch during their playing days is also an intriguing link.

“The fact that he was at the game is too much of a coincidence. He would be a great replacement, and as well as the three names mentioned there is also Ian Evatt, but certainly Ryan Lowe has shown he can work with a low budget.

“He is very good tactically, he knows how he wants his side to play and I think it would be a good bit of business if they were able to entice him to take the job.

“I am surprised that he has not been back in work given the job that he did do in Preston.”