Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe believes most other teams in their division will now want to strike a summer deal for Everton man Tom Cannon during the summer window, speaking to Lancs Live.

The Lilywhites' boss has expressed on numerous occasions that he's open to taking the young forward back to Deepdale for another season following the expiration of his loan spell at the end of the season.

Scoring against Blackpool last weekend, the Republic of Ireland youth international may now be attracting interest from elsewhere, with the player making a bright start to life in Lancashire.

Preston's blow on Cameron Archer and success with Tom Cannon

Whether he liked it or not, Cannon was arguably seen as a replacement for Cameron Archer who made such a major impact during his spell at Deepdale last season.

Lowe's side proved to be the victims of their own success, with Archer's bright performances for the Lilywhites meaning that he attracted interest from other clubs, including Middlesbrough who were able to beat Preston to his signature during the January transfer window.

Cannon has been a decent asset as well and could follow a similar path to the Aston Villa man, recording a respectable four goals and one assist in 14 competitive appearances for the Championship outfit.

He will be desperate to improve that tally between now and the end of the season, starting today away at relegation battlers Queens Park Rangers who have been vulnerable defensively for some time.

Ryan Lowe on potential summer interest in Tom Cannon

Preston boss Lowe will have seen him linked with other clubs during the winter including Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday, with the latter potentially able to offer Everton an attractive package to take him on loan in the summer if they sustain their interest.

Considering his current form and performances, there's little chance of him taking the step down to League One, but he may not be short of interest in Preston's current division and the Lilywhites' manager has acknowledged that.

He said: "Ultimately, he is not our player. Yeah, we'd love to potentially take Tom back again next season, but there will probably now be another 20 Championship clubs who'll want to do the same thing. And I don't think there is much loyalty in football, like we've seen, is there?

"All we can do is do our best with him, and if there's an opportunity for him to come back then we'll definitely be open to it.

"Other than that, we'll still be looking at the market for a type of striker we feel can score goals."

Lowe is clearly wary of his failed further swoop for former loanee Archer - and may already be looking at other potential targets ahead of the summer window.

Would a summer return to Preston North End be a good option for Tom Cannon?

Considering his parent club could be in the second tier next term, Cannon could possibly have a role to play along with Ellis Simms.

With this in mind, the 20-year-old shouldn't be thinking too hard about his future yet because there's quite a bit of uncertainty.

He may already be attracting interest from elsewhere - but it's unclear whether these teams will maintain their pursuit of him so he just needs to focus on the Lilywhites and his own performances for now before he deals with off-field matters in the summer.

He does need to engage in a discussion with the Toffees' boss Sean Dyche regarding his future because now he's got a taste of regular football, he won't want to be sat on the bench again.

Being involved for the Merseyside outfit would have been a very cool experience for him - but he needs game time if he wants to fulfil his potential and ensure he becomes an important member of Everton's first-team squad in the future.