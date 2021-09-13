Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe has said his side can not get carried away after their impressive 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Argyle were emphatic as they beat one of the promotion favourites thanks to goals from Joe Edwards, Dan Scarr, and Ryan Law, but Lowe was keen to stress Argyle must must remain grounded.

“What we can’t do is we can’t get carried away,” Lowe said via Plymouth Live.

“It was a fantastic performance, fantastic goals, fantastic support but we are just six games in. It’s just three more points.

Lowe, though, did admit that he was ‘buzzing’ with the emotion on display at Home Park come the full-time whistle.

“I was buzzing with the emotion out there at the end. I went in the office just to take a moment and think ‘Wow, we are beating teams like Sheffield Wednesday,’ Lowe explained.

“Plymouth Argyle have only been dreaming of that for the past so many years, with where we have been and where they have been. These are the games you want to play, but it is going to be no different against AFC Wimbledon next week.

“We have got to make sure we do right by us. We put the game plan together and if we can perform like we can perform then there is every chance we will win games of football,” Lowe concluded.

The Verdict

Plymouth have made a strong start to the campaign and find themselves 8th in League One, with a game in hand over five of the teams above them.

After producing arguably their best performance under Ryan Lowe, optimism about the season ahead will no doubt be building around Home Park.

As Lowe said, if Plymouth can perform to their best every week, they will win plenty of football matches this season, and who knows where it might take them.