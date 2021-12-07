Ryan Lowe to bring in former Liverpool figure as he starts Preston North End role

Ryan Lowe will bring in Mike Marsh as his assistant manager after he was named as Preston’s new boss today.

The 43-year-old made the decision to swap Plymouth for North End, with confirmation of his appointment coming this afternoon.

Whilst several staff members have remained at Deepdale following Frankie McAvoy’s dismissal, Lowe was always going to look to bring in someone he trusted, but his assistant at Argyle, Steven Schumacher, has landed the top job at Home Park.

Therefore, he has had to look elsewhere, and The Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed that Marsh will join Lowe at the Championship side.

That will be seen as a smart move from Lowe, as Marsh has a very good reputation in the game. In his playing days he turned out for the likes of Liverpool and West Ham, among others, whilst he has gone on to be a successful coach.

He has worked at Anfield in various capacities, including first-team coach, and he was at Swansea City with Steve Cooper from 2019, so he knows about the second tier as well.

Preston take on Barnsley at home this weekend in what will be the first game of the new regime.

The verdict

This seems like a very smart decision by Lowe as he is bringing in an experienced coach who understands what is required to be successful in the Championship.

It’s always good for a new manager to bring in their own assistant as it will help Lowe get his message across to the squad as he looks to encourage a new style of play mid-season.

So, it’s an exciting time to be a Preston fan and they will be hoping that Lowe and Marsh can bring success to the club over the next few years.

