Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher have emerged as contenders to replace Wayne Rooney at Plymouth Argyle.

Lowe and Schumacher have been linked with a return to Home Park following the news that Argyle and Rooney have 'mutually parted ways', as per The Telegraph. The pair are expected to emerge as contenders to return to the club.

Both coaches have already been in Championship roles this season, with Lowe having left Preston North End by mutual consent in August, while Schumacher was sacked by Stoke City in September.

Lowe previously guided Plymouth into League One during the 2019/20 season, and then put the club in a position to compete for promotion to the Championship the following campaign, before he left for Deepdale in December 2021.

Schumacher replaced Lowe at Home Park, and led Plymouth to the League One title during the 2022/23 campaign, before joining Stoke in December 2023 with the Pilgrims sitting 16th in the second tier.

Lowe and Schumacher to be linked with Plymouth return

Lowe and Schumacher are expected to emerge as contenders to replace Rooney at Plymouth, as reported by John Percy of The Telegraph.

Whoever is chosen to replace the former Manchester United and England captain in the dugout at Home Park will be tasked with guiding the Pilgrims clear of the Championship relegation zone, with the club currently rooted to the bottom of the table.

Lowe resigned from his role at Plymouth in 2021 with the club fourth in the League One table, meaning he has never managed the club up in the second tier, so he may relish the opportunity to try and establish his former club as a Championship side.

Schumacher was on course to keep Argyle in the Championship when he left for the bet365 Stadium last season, so he may be seen as the ideal candidate to turn things around in Devon during the second half of the current campaign.

Rooney has given Plymouth a mountain to climb

Following Rooney's tenure, Plymouth currently find themselves bottom of the Championship table, four points adrift of safety and without an away win in the Championship so far this season.

If either Lowe or Schumacher are brought back to the club, they will need to instill some confidence in a team that is currently without a win in nine games.

Plymouth supporters will hope that the club has not left it too late to replace Rooney, but if they get their next appointment right, then they still have every chance of ensuring Championship survival this season.