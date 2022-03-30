Ryan Lowe states clear Preston North End transfer intention

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has ruled out a raid on former side Plymouth Argyle during the summer transfer window despite thriving with the Pilgrims, with the 43-year-old delivering that decisive answer to Lancs Live.

The 43-year-old left Home Park for his current side back in December, leaving the Pilgrims in a much better state than he found them in after winning League Two promotion and guiding them into the third-tier promotion mix prior to his departure.

This progression with the League One outfit raised questions as to whether he would recruit some of his former players to join him at Deepdale in January, something he didn’t do with only loan additions and free agent Bambo Diaby arriving in Lancashire during the winter.

However, Chris Kirchner’s takeover could be a game-changer for the Lilywhites in terms of the transfer budget Lowe will have at his disposal in the summer, after seeing the US businessman submit a £50m offer for Derby County back in October.

He has since moved on to Preston and is thought to be closing in on a deal to take stewardship of the second-tier outfit – and if this deal is successful – he could potentially be given the funds needed to land some of Plymouth’s prized assets.

Lowe has stated that he won’t be swarming the third-tier side as a method of strengthening his squad though as he spoke to Lancs Live.

He said: “I don’t want to take any good players off him (Steven Schumacher), plus he’d probably charge me double if I tried!

“That’s not what I’m about. There is some fantastic talent at Plymouth Argyle, but ultimately I haven’t got millions of pounds to spend and they’ve got a lot of fantastic talent that would cost a lot of money.

“So to answer the question, it will be no (in terms of raiding Plymouth).”

The Verdict:

That’s a bit of a shame – because there are at least two or three faces who could step up to the Championship and fill positions that the Lilywhites desperately need to address in the summer.

The first man who would be an ideal signing is Michael Cooper, the shot-stopper who could be a good replacement for loanee Daniel Iversen if they can’t get another deal for the Dane over the line. Cooper is only 22, so he will still have plenty of room for improvement and that can only be a source of excitement for Preston fans.

There are no guarantees the Lancashire side will be able to keep Cameron Archer beyond the end of this season as well, certainly not on a permanent deal, so someone like Ryan Hardie could step in and become a talisman for the club alongside Emil Riis.

Riis’ struggles in his first season at Deepdale are well-documented, so having another forward who can score goals will be vital to Lowe if he wants to aim for promotion in the coming years.

However, bringing in more than a couple of players from Argyle may be quite unsettling considering they would all need to make the step up to the second tier seamlessly if Preston are to thrive.