Ryan Lowe speaks out amid double Plymouth Argyle player omission pre-Accrington Stanley

Plymouth have been one of the most impressive teams in League One so far this season but as they head into another key clash against Accrington this weekend, they will have to try and pick up another important three points without two key players.

With the international break not cancelling Argyle’s game this weekend, it means they will have to cope without both Luke Jephcott and Brendan Galloway, as reported by the Plymouth Herald.

The former of the two has, as ever, been a force to be reckoned with in the third tier so far this year. With eight goal contributions in just 15 games, there aren’t many teams in League One that have been able to stop him.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Plymouth Argyle’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Did Paul Wooton score more or less than 50 goals for Plymouth Argyle? More Less

Galloway too is another big loss, with the 25-year-old forming part of a solid backline with the rest of his Plymouth teammates and even chipping in with two goals and two assists himself. He has found himself a mainstay in the team and it will be a blow to see him out of the side this weekend.

Both players have been called up to represent their respective national teams at different levels during the international break and with Argyle’s game going ahead, it means Ryan Lowe will have to do without them.

However, the boss believes his side can do well against Accrington over the weekend, as he feels the side have plenty of options to step in while they are both absent.

Speaking to the Plymouth Herald about it, Lowe said: “Macaulay Gillesphey has been a little bit unfortunate this season. He was not well, and then he picked up a knock, and then Brendan has done fantastic. It gives him another opportunity now to get into these next two games while Brendan is away.

“As for the strikers, we feel we have got enough depth there that we can use. Whether it’s Kieran, whether it’s Jordon Garrick or (18-year-old scholar) Rhys Shirley. What we want to do is make sure that we have got a squad of players that can step in, and these players are champing at the bit to do so.”

It appears that Ryan Lowe isn’t fazed by the prospect of being without two of his regular starters for the club’s next League One tie, as he remains confident in the squad he has available to him. If the two can step in and do a good job while Galloway and Jephcott are away, then there is every chance that, upon their return, they may find themselves having to sit on the sidelines for a while.

The Verdict

Luke Jephcott has proven to be a top striker at League One level, while Brendan Galloway has been a reliable face at the back for Plymouth as they challenge for the title. For both of them to not be in the squad this weekend is sure to be a blow then, no matter who steps in.

However, Ryan Lowe believes his squad are good enough to manage without them for now and we will certainly find that out at the weekend. If the two replacements can step in and do a good job, then it shows the strength in depth of Argyle – and just how well-equipped they are to mount a title push this campaign.