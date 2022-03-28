Ryan Lowe shares update on potential Preston North End transfer deal for Leicester player

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has admitted that he is ‘trying’ to secure a deal to bring Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen back to Deepdale next season and potentially beyond.

The Dane initially joined the Lilywhites on a loan deal back in January 2021 to replace the injured Declan Rudd before being brought back on a season-long arrangement this past summer.

Iversen has excelled for North End, often keeping the club in matches with his shot-stopping abilities and his good form was rewarded in recent weeks with a first call-up to the Denmark national squad.

Standing in his way though at both club and international level is Kasper Schmeichel, but there is also Danny Ward seemingly ahead of Iversen in the pecking order at the King Power Stadium as well.

Whilst North End would probably love to sign Iversen on a permanent contract, the 24-year-old is on a deal at the Foxes until 2025, which would mean a significant fee would be required if Leicester were going to sell.

Speaking at an official PNE Fan’s Forum event on Monday evening, Lowe said in relation to a potential deal: “I’m trying.

“He’s contracted to Leicester City for a long time and it depends on whether he wants to go and play games of football on loan, or find a club.

“We’d love all the loan lads back but those decisions are unfortunately out of my hands.”

The Verdict

It would be a very ambitious move if North End were going to try and secure the signature of Iversen on a permanent basis, and it may require the funding of the club’s potential new owner Chris Kirchner to get a deal done.

Until then though, that particular signing looks to be pie in the sky stuff.

Iversen has impressed all PNE fans with his abilities, but he does still have things to work on such as his kicking and distribution.

At the age of just 24 though, Iversen has a long time left in his career to fine-tune his abilities – North End fans will be hopeful it’s with them and not elsewhere.