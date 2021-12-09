Ryan Lowe shares Preston North End team news update ahead of Barnsley showdown

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has revealed that Ched Evans, Andrew Hughes and Sepp van den Berg are all struggling with issues ahead of the club’s showdown with Barnsley.

Whilst Evans was able to feature in last weekend’s meeting with Blackburn Rovers, Hughes and van den Berg were both forced to watch on from the sidelines as the Lilywhites suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tony Mowbray’s side.

This particular setback resulted in Frankie McAvoy losing his job at Preston with the club’s hierarchy opting to appoint Lowe as his successor.

The former Plymouth Argyle boss will be determined to make the perfect start to his spell in charge of the Lilywhites by guiding them to victory this weekend at Deepdale.

Currently 18th in the Championship, Preston could move above the likes of Bristol City and Birmingham City in the standings if they seal all three points on Saturday.

Making reference to Evans, Hughes and van den Berg, Lowe has admitted that this particular trio are facing a race to be fit for the club’s clash with the Tykes.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by the club’s official Twitter account), Lowe said: “There are a couple coming out to train today to see how they feel.

“Ched, Hughesy and Sepp have been struggling a bit so we are just working with them and obviously we have the longer terms ones too.”

The Verdict

Preston will be hoping that Hughes, van den Berg and Evans will all be able to overcome their respective issues as soon as possible as they have demonstrated that they can make a positive impact at this level this season.

Hughes has featured on 18 occasions in the Championship during the current term whilst van den Berg has illustrated his versatility by lining up as a right-back and as a centre-back.

Meanwhile, Evans has marked his return to action by scoring in two of his last three appearances for Preston.

If this trio are able to maintain their fitness when they are ready to feature, they could potentially help the Lilywhites move up the Championship standings in 2022.