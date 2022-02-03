Ryan Lowe shares Grant McCann verdict ahead of Hull City vs Preston North End

Preston North End travel to Hull City on Saturday, with Ryan Lowe’s side hoping to push into the top half of the Championship table.

The Tigers come into Saturday’s clash on the back of three straight wins, with new boss Shota Arveladze overseeing his first win as Hull manager last time out in a 2-0 win over Swansea City.

Near the end of last month, Acun Ilicali completed his takeover of Hull, with his first major decision being the choice to part company with Grant McCann.

Speaking to Preston’s media ahead of Saturday’s clash, Lowe addressed McCann’s departure at Hull: “Grant is a fantastic manager and I didn’t think he deserved to lose his job but he went out with a lot of credit in my eyes.

“They have a different manager but it’s the same players as before, we can’t worry about what’s happened there, we know they have fantastic players but we need to focus on ourselves.”

The verdict

Often when a new owner comes in, they already have a clear objective that may disrupt the current events at a club.

McCann was certainly improving the club and was helping Hull make strides away from the relegation zone, but ultimately, the job is now in Arveladze’s hands.

Hull recruited excellently in January, and whilst some will not understand the decision to part company with McCann, they have an excellent opportunity to finish the season off well and leave a platform to build upon for the next campaign.

It should be an entertaining clash when the two meet on Saturday, as there appears to be confidence within both camps at present.