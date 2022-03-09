Ryan Lowe sets Preston North End target for remainder of the season

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has said there is no pressure on his side to hit a certain points target after their impressive 2-1 victory against AFC Bournemouth.

Saturday’s victory means Preston have 50 points and sit 12th in the Sky Bet Championship – seven points off the play-off positions.

Lowe’s comments, though, suggests the play-offs may be out of reach, but the PNE boss insists his target for his players for the remainder of the season is to win as many games as possible.

“We are down to our last 10 games. If we had beaten Nottingham Forest the other week and won at Coventry, I would have been standing here saying we want to fight for the play-offs.” Lowe told the Lancashire Post.

“That would have been an extra four points and we’d be on 54 points – we are on 50 points. “I can’t say we are going to do this or do that, all I’m going to ask the group to do is win as many games as they possibly can and see where that takes us. “There’s no pressure on them, we will do the best we can.” Preston find themselves amongst a competitive pack in the midtable, and Lowe was keen to point out that whilst they are big clubs, Preston are themselves in their own way and insisted PNE can compete.

“You look at the teams around us, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Stoke, West Bromwich.” Lowe explained via the Lancashire Post. “They are big clubs, Preston are a big club in their own way. “On the competing sides of things, the levels are very different. “We’ll worry about ourselves rather than anyone else. We have shown we can beat any team in this division and we’ve shown we can be beaten by any team in the division. “We can’t get carried away, what we will do is continue to do things right on the training ground and the right things in games.” To conclude, Lowe once again re-iterated his desire for Preston to simply win as many games as they can, explaining he hoped they would win more than they’d lose as the season draws to an end. “Hopefully we will then win more games than we lose. If we do that, who knows what will happen?” Lowe told the Lancashire Post. “They are a level-headed group who compete well, they all want to work.” Preston next play in Sky Bet Championship action when they travel to face Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Verdict

With Preston North End currently outside of the play-off places, I’m not surprised to hear Ryan Lowe refusing to put a number on his side’s points aim for the rest of the season.

That being said, his willingness to win as many games as possible suggests there is still a glimmer of hope that North End can climb up the table.

One thing for sure is, Lowe wants Preston to finish the season strongly.

Doing so would provide a good platform for North End to build on next season, where they will once again hope to be competing in the top half of the table.