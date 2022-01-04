Ryan Lowe sets his expectations for Preston North End’s January transfer business

It is set to be a quiet January transfer window at Deepdale with Ryan Lowe content to work with the players he has currently got at his disposal.

The former Plymouth Argyle boss has won both of his matches in charge of the Lilywhites and will be believing they can go on to seal a top half finish.

Lowe explained that the club are more likely to make signings to replace players that depart this month when he spoke to LancsLive.

He said: “Especially with the stuff that is going on, not a lot of teams are letting their players go out on loan now, just in case they lose one or two. I think the only ins that will come are if one or two go out and I’m not really looking to let anyone go out, to be perfectly honest with you. If we can add one just to the group, it has got to be better than what we’ve got otherwise we don’t do it.

“It’ll just be seeing what is out there and waiting for an opportunity to arise – if one does.”

Preston are nine points off of sixth placed Huddersfield Town but having played three less matches, Lowe will be hoping that the uncertainty of the January window can disrupt the momentum of the teams around them while the Lilywhites continue to adapt to the new style of play he has implemented.

The Verdict

The January transfer window is a very difficult climate to be successful in, there is more desperation given clubs’ league positions and the race against time is far more intense than in the summer.

It was probably made clear to Lowe before he swapped Devon for Lancashire that there would not be significant funds available to strengthen the squad this month.

What that does do is give the majority of players in the squad a fresh slate, and a chance to prove to the new manager that they should be in his plans looking ahead to next season and beyond.

The 2-1 victory at eighth placed Stoke City on Monday was very notable, beating a team who have been in and around the play-offs and very strong at home.

Very few incomings at Deepdale this month will not take the gloss and optimism away from what has been a very positive start to life at Preston for Ryan Lowe, and what that could been for the future.