Ryan Lowe sends clear message after Plymouth Argyle step forward

Plymouth Argyle continued their fine start to the season as they went top of the table following a 2-1 win against Burton Albion on Saturday.

Plymouth beat a tough Burton side at Home Park to edge a point ahead of second-placed Wigan Athletic, who didn’t play due to international call ups.

Argyle were leading Burton 2-0 at half-time with goals from Conor Grant and Ryan Broom and probably should have had a third after missing some clearcut chances.

Burton improved after the break and made it a nervous game for Ryan Lowe’s men when Lukas Akins scored a deflected goal in the 59th minute.

With Plymouth now top of the table, manager Ryan Lowe is keen not to get too carried away just yet. He told Plymouth Live: “It feels good, whether it’s for a short time or a long time – a month, a week, two weeks, whatever it is.

“We are up there for a reason because we deserve to be there. We are winning games of football and it means a lot to the club.

“But we can’t get too carried away. Yeah, we are top of the league for the time being. We have just got to keep working hard, keep doing the right things.”

On the games in hand teams have below them, Lowe said: “There are teams with games to catch up on, and that’s fine. All we can do is worry about ourselves. If we are there for a week, two weeks, a month, three months it doesn’t really matter.

“It’s where you are at the end of the season. So we will enjoy this moment and just keep working hard and moving on.”

Argyle are unbeaten in 11 games after they lost 2-0 to Rotherham United on the opening day of the season.

The Verdict

It’s certainly a good time to be an Argyle fan and they’re well worth their top spot so far this season.

They play an attractive style of football and have a crop of very talented players and are managed by one of the brightest talents in the football league.

Of course, once January comes around, there’ll be interest in both the players and Lowe so long as they keep improving, but for the time being, Plymouth will savour this top spot as they look to return to the Championship for the first time since 2010.