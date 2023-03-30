Preston North End's recruitment team are already on the lookout for new additions for the 2023-24 season, and manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed that overseas leagues are being looked at when it comes to scouting missions.

In recent weeks, the PNE boss had revealed that he had not found out the budget for the following campaign and that talks would occur during the international break as to what he's got to work with.

Despite that, he has already expressed a desire to add a creative, speedy player to his ranks, but decisions are still to be made on some of the players whose contracts expire in June and that could potentially impact some transfer decisions.

And on the eve of the Lilywhites squaring off with bitter rivals Blackpool at Deepdale this weekend, Lowe has given an indication of what kind of players he could be in for when the time comes, including a foray into Europe to search for some additions.

Are we looking in the European market as we speak? Yeah," Lowe told LancsLive.

"Are we looking at different types of players and players who've had a bit of a dip in form over a year or two, who we might be able to get back to being good footballers - because you don't become a bad footballer overnight? Yeah, of course.

"So, you are always learning on the job, in terms of recruitment.

"Are we looking at players who've just come back from injury, and players who might need that loan or permanent move away from somewhere, to crack on? The recruitment, on a day-to-day basis, opens your eyes - looking at different avenues."

What is PNE's record like in the European market?

Rarely have North End delved into other European leagues when it comes to signings, and with work permit rules changing recently it has become harder to land players in certain countries overseas.

The most recent addition from an overseas club came in the form of Emil Riis, who made the move from Danish side Randers in October 2020 - his time spent at Derby County though in his early career meant that the club did not need to worry about a work permit for the striker.

You are more likely to see PNE shop domestically though - all of their signings since Riis arrived have been from the UK or whose last club was in England or Scotland, and you can even count the 2016 loan recruit of Simon Makienok from Palermo in that as he played for Charlton Athletic the season prior.

Juhvel Tsoumou was the last player to arrive from a European club back in 2011, so you can say it's a rarity that the Lilywhites shop in this market.

The Verdict

There can be bargains to be had in Europe, but the pool of players since new work permit rules came in has shrunk.

Yes, there are game-changing individuals out there - Zian Flemming came in for Millwall from Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands last summer but he had been playing in the top flight of Dutch football and cost £1.8 million, which is something North End perhaps can't afford to do.

It is more likely that Lowe and his recruitment staff will be looking at players who are coming to the end of their contracts but have been playing in European leagues that are credible enough to make sure they obtain a work permit in a bid to add to his squad.

This summer could be interesting for PNE in terms of transfers, but fans were left somewhat underwhelmed by last summer's business and they'll be hoping it doesn't happen again.