Ryan Lowe reveals Preston North End boost ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Preston North End might not have too much left to play for this weekend but there is some positive news ahead of the weekend, with Ryan Ledson available to feature in their clash against Middlesbrough as reported by Lancs Live.

It is Boro who will arguably be more determined to pick up the victory on Saturday lunchtime, with the club sitting just outside of the play-off spots in the Championship and needing a win to at least give them a chance of a top six finish.

PNE on the other hand have a midtable position secured and will be going neither up nor down on the final day of the season. That won’t stop them from wanting to dampen the spirits of the Boro faithful though and stop them from securing the victory they need by claiming a final three points of their own.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Preston North End 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Anders Lindegaard Djurgardens Helsingborg Malmo Hammarby

They could also be boosted for this game by the return of midfielder Ryan Ledson. It’s common knowledge by now that the Lilywhites have a wealth of strength in the middle of the field, with Ben Whiteman, Alan Browne, Daniel Johnson, Ali McCann, Brad Potts and Ryan Ledson all available to play there.

Lowe though has had to deal without the latter of those options over the last two months. It looked like the 24-year-old would be out for the season and would only become available again come the new campaign.

However, having worked hard to regain his match fitness, it looks as though he could be recovered much earlier than anticipated – and Lowe has revealed to Lancs Live that rather than having to wait to feature until September, Ledson could actually play a part at some point against Middlesbrough this weekend.

The manager said: “Ledson will be available for the weekend, he’s back training.

“Unbelievable, he’s been fantastic. When I sat down with Ry [Ryan Ledson], I didn’t see him as being comfortable in training and I sort of took it out of his own hands.

“They operated on him, got his knee cleaned out and he’s like a kid in a sweet shop out there – kicking balls everywhere and he will train today.”

Ledson has managed 24 league games and three assists so far this season – and he could make it 25 this weekend to see out the campaign.

The Verdict

Ryan Ledson was Preston’s Player of the Season in the last campaign and was a regular feature again for the club in the centre of the field up until his injury.

Although not always a guaranteed starter this season under Frankie McAvoy and then Ryan Lowe, he was still regularly in the matchday squad and at least used as an option in rotation. Without Ledson in the squad, they have had to rely on different options in the centre of the field instead.

The 24-year-old though could play one final part in the season before it comes to a close. It will be a welcome boost to everyone at the club to hear he is back training and could feature too, especially with everyone believing his season was over. If he can get a cameo, then the midfielder will be delighted to get back into the mix before the summer and Lowe will love to see him back involved.

With North End not playing for much either, they could afford to mix up their squad and try out a few different things – and that could see Ledson involved.