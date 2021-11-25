Ryan Lowe reveals plans for Plymouth Argyle player after big injury blow

Brendan Galloway could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with Plymouth, having suffered a serious injury during his club’s midweek game – but boss Ryan Lowe is prepared to keep the player at the club and has told Plymouth Live that he plans to keep the defender with them.

Galloway has been a mainstay in the starting eleven for the club so far this campaign and has featured in a total of 14 league games for them. With two goals and two assists and a number of solid displays at the back, he has impressed many in League One and has established himself as an important player for Argyle.

It seemed likely then that he would be kept on at the club, having only agreed a deal that would last him until the winter transfer window when he originally joined.

This injury then is a blow to both the club and the player, with his future only decided until January. However, boss Ryan Lowe has spoken to Plymouth Live and claimed that he plans to keep the 25-year-old at the club and that he told the player ‘your future is fine.’

Speaking about the Zimbabwe international, he said: “It’s a horrible thing, it’s not a good injury.

“By the looks of things it’s his kneecap, but we can’t really diagnose it until we know (the results of the scan). It is going to be a long spell out and people will ask about the contract. We were in contract negotiations with Brendan and they were going very smoothly. What we have got to do now as a football club is that we will morally look after Brendan and he will have a future at Argyle.

“He was a little bit low yesterday and we are trying to pick up his spirits. I have said to him ‘Look, don’t worry, your future is fine’ which I’m sure gave him a smile and he’s relieved about that.”

The defender then looks set to stay on at Plymouth despite his current injury and could still be a part of a potential promotion winning side – even it is just in the stands and on the sidelines rather than on the field.

The Verdict

Brendan Galloway being ruled out of action is a blow to Plymouth. He has been an important player for the club so far this year and has looked extremely bright – and arguably one of the better players in his position in the league.

The 25-year-old will be gutted to have been ruled out then. The good news though is that he looks likely to stay on at Argyle – and both the player and club will be raring to go with each other again when his kneecap is sorted.