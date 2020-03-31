Ryan Lowe reveals Liverpool link man he’d love to work with

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has revealed that if he could pick one Liverpool player to move to Home Park it would be Brazilian, Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool-born Lowe has been on Plymouth’s official Twitter account this afternoon, where he was quizzed on which of the Premier League Champions-elect’s squad he’d pick and why.

Lowe responded with ‘Bobby Firmino’, reasoning that he’s the ‘link man’ for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are on the cusp of a maiden Premier League title that’ll make them Champions of England for the first time since 1990.

Bobby Firmino. He's the link man. https://t.co/SDlNAroYAk — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Only1Argyle) March 31, 2020

Whilst Liverpool fly high in the Premier League, Lowe has Plymouth in promotion contention in League Two, with the 41-year-old looking to guide Argyle back into the third-tier.

Argyle currently sit third in the League Two table on 68 points, trailing Crewe by just a single point. Crucially, there’s a three-point cushion to fourth-placed Exeter City.

The EFL season is on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus, with no fixtures scheduled before April 30th at the earliest.

The Verdict

It’s hard to argue with Lowe here, with Firmino an excellent player who really makes Liverpool tick in the Premier League.

He doesn’t get the goals of Mane and Salah, but those on Merseyside adore him and Lowe is clearly a big fan.

The way he links play is exceptional and he’s a team player, which is what will make him standout to managers up and down the country.

