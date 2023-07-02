Paul Gallagher is set to depart Preston North End after 10 years for Championship rivals Stoke City, with Ryan Lowe said to be "let down" by the decision.

Lowe's side began their pre-season fixtures on Saturday - they faced local side Bamber Bridge and came out victorious in a 7-0 thrashing.

Gallagher was not involved in proceedings - the 38-year-old has been a coach with the Lilywhites since 2021, but his time at Deepdale looks to be over.

After initially joining the club on loan in 2013-14 from Leicester City - the second time in his career he had been a loanee at North End with the first being in 2007, Gallagher eventually became a permanent player and went on to become captain during the latter stages of his playing career.

The Scot played 313 times for North End, scoring 44 times and picking up a further 69 assists, and was voted their player of the decade from 2010-2019.

In May 2021, it was announced that Gallagher would be retiring from football and would be stepping into the role of first-team coach at Preston, initially assisting new permanent head coach Frankie McAvoy, before becoming Lowe's assistant manager.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post following the Bamber Bridge thrashing, Lowe was not too pleased surrounding the situation with Gallagher, who has been absent since the start of pre-season earlier in the week and providing that compensation is met he will depart.

“I'm disappointed in terms of how it's going to unfold or how it's unfolded," Lowe said.

"Gal wanted a different challenge, through his agent, he said he wanted to move on to a different agent which is fine.

"I felt a little bit let down, to be honest, me and Mike Marsh.

"We coached him for 18 months and gave him everything we wanted for him to be better.

"He's a fantastic young coach, a top lad.

"I'm disappointed with how it's gone but listen, until the football club who is after him pay the compensation, it works both ways.

"Hopefully that will be resolved in the next few days and once it's resolved, I can look further down the line to replace him and he can look ahead to his new challenge, and I'll wish him all the best."

Stoke City reporter Pete Smith has also confirmed that Gallagher is set to switch to Stoke in the coming days.

Gallagher was managed by, and captain for, Stoke boss Alex Neil for four years at Preston, and appears to be keen to reunite with his former boss as his assistant.

How big of a blow is Gallagher departing Preston?

Gallagher has spent the best part of 11 years of his life with Preston and is a club legend.

Lowe's disappointment is a clear signifier of how big his contribution is behind the scenes, and he's someone who will command respect, such is his reputation with the club.

Preston's loss is Stoke's gain and his relationship with Neil appears to be a major factor in the switch to their Championship rivals.