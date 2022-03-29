Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed talks with Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrard.

The talks were concerning the future of Preston loanee Cameron Archer.

The forward joined Preston in January until the end of the season, where he has played 12 times so far this season.

Archer has scored five goals in those 12 appearances in the Championship, and Lowe is keen to keep the forward at the club for next season.

Lowe confirmed talks have begun with Aston Villa over a move that will keep him at Deepdale next campaign.

The move will likely result in another loan deal for the player, as Archer has not given up on breaking into the Aston Villa side.

“Cameron Archer is good enough for the Championship, he’ll play in the Premier League,” said Lowe, via Lancs Live.

“I spoke to Steven Gerrard about him today and I’ll keep doing. We are looking for any talent that can help Preston North End get better.”

Archer has made three Premier League appearances for his parent club, all coming off the bench.

The 20-year old scored on his Preston debut, coming off the bench in a 2-0 win over West Brom on January 26.

Archer also scored in his first start for the club, bagging the winning goal in a 1-0 win over Hull City in February.

The forward has since scored against Peterborough United, another winner, Reading and Bournemouth.

Preston return to Championship action this weekend as they take a trip to Pride Park to face Derby County on April 2.

The Verdict

Archer has had a great impact on this Preston side, with his goal contributing to big results for the team.

It is no wonder that Lowe wants to keep him on board.

A full campaign with Archer in the side will be a big boost to the team’s overall chances.

Especially considering the rate at which Archer has continued to develop his game.