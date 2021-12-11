Ryan Lowe reveals details of early discussion with Preston man

Ryan Lowe has been settling into new surroundings this week at Preston as he arrived as their new manager earlier this week.

The former Plymouth and Bury manager got straight down to business as he started preparing for the visit of Barnsley, getting his ideas and style of play across to the players.

One of the factors that Lowe has praised is the ability and form of forward Emil Riis.

The Danish striker has scored 12 goals in all competitions so far this season and has been leading the line for Preston with confidence this season.

Having been a prolific striker himself as a player, Lowe knows what he needs to get out of Riis, telling Lancashire Live: “I had a laugh and joke with him and said ‘how many goals this year big man?’ He said 20, so I went: ‘twenty?! 25 is more like it!’

“If we can help them get that – while taking nothing away because he’s scoring goals – but if we can add that little bit more quality to him then he can go and score however many goals he wants to score.”

It’s not just Riis who Lowe was has been pleased with since his arrival at Deepdale, but the other forwards at the club as well.

Discussing the attacking options he has at his disposal, the new Preston boss added: “I’ve been impressed with all of them – Ched and Seani I know what they’ve done, Scott Sinclair, big Emil.

“I was a goal scorer at different levels myself and it’s all about a bit of cleverness, being astute, being smart.

“We’ve got to have that bond with these players where it’s ‘come on, show us’ and I’d like to think that I can help them.”

Preston are next in action when they host Barnsley at Deepdale on Saturday. Lowe’s side go into that game 18th in the Championship table, nine points clear of the relegation zone, and nine adrift of the play-off places.

The Verdict

It will be a good test for Ryan Lowe coming up against Barnsley who are fresh with their appointment of Poya Asbaghi as well.

The Tykes have become harder to beat in the last couple of games and it presents a tough task for the Preston forwards.

The current crop of forwards at North End have never been prolific for the club, so if Lowe can get more out of them then it should see them shoot up the table.

Given his success at Bury and Plymouth, he may well back himself to be successful with that task at Deepdale.