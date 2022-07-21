Ryan Lowe responds to Steve Bruce’s Callum Robinson comments amid Preston North End links

As Ryan Lowe oversees his first summer transfer window as manager at Preston North End, the boss has been keen to add to his side in the hope that they can push further up the Championship next season.

As it stands, Lowe has made four new signings this summer and the boss is looking to add further as he told Lancs Live his side need “two strikers and two wing-backs”.

One forward who has been linked with the Lilywhites of late is former player Callum Robinson who’s now at West Brom.

This narrative started after Lowe said he would be interested in the player if he became available this summer following a report in The Athletic that he would be free to leave the Hawthorns this summer.

However, Baggies boss Steve Bruce responded to Lowe’s comments insisting that he was happy with the player and prompted Preston to “put their money where their mouth is.”

The Lilywhites boss was keen to put the record straight on this one though as he told Lancs Live: “Well, I read Steve Bruce’s comments and I felt a bit disrespectful.

“It probably got worded a bit differently [to him] and without talking about other players, who wouldn’t be interested in a Callum Robinson? As I have said before. I will just say what I said last time, because unfortunately I have to respect that he’s West Brom’s player.

“That is all I can say on it and if there’s any change I am sure you will know. I don’t ever want to disrespect Steve Bruce and West Brom, because he is a fantastic bloke.”

The Verdict:

You can see why this situation has become a bit bigger than it needs to have especially as Lowe initially made the comment that he would only be interested if he available this summer.

Of course the boss has said he needs two forwards this summer. However, with Robinson under contract for another three years at the Hawthorns, it seems unlikely that Preston could afford him this summer.

If there was to become a case where the attacker came available, you can imagine we’d see Lowe move on this fairly rapidly. However, as it stands, it looks as though they will just be left to admire their former player.