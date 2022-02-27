Ryan Lowe reacts to significant moment for Preston man in Coventry draw

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says it was a “fantastic” moment for Bambo Diaby to make his debut for the club on Saturday afternoon.

Diaby joined North End on a short-term contract on the final day of the January transfer window, comitting himself to the club initially until the end of this season.

The centre back had previously been training with the Lancashire club, as he completed a doping ban that has now come to an end.

Following that, the 24-year-old then made his senior debut for Preston on Saturday afternoon, coming off the bench as a late substitute in the Lilywhites’ dramatic late draw at Coventry.

Now it seems that Lowe was delighted to see Diaby get that opportunity, and it plotting to hand the centre back more chances in the coming weeks.

Speaking about the defender’s return to senior action with Preston, Lowe was quoted by the club’s official Twitter account as saying: “It’s fantastic for him, he will play in the game on Tuesday and get some more competitive minutes but it’s great for him after two years.”

That game on Tuesday referenced by Lowe, sees Preston’s reserve side face Fleetwood Town in a Central League game.

The Verdict

That return to action for Diaby with Preston will have been a big moment for the centre back.

After so long out of action, this will have been a significant step back in the right direction for Diaby, as he looks to get his career back on track.

Game time is obviously the way to do that to earn him a longer term deal with Preston or elsewhere, and it does make sense for him to get that with the reserve game on Tuesday, which helps him get fit and ready for senior action.

Indeed, with fellow centre back Liam Lindsay now suspended for Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth following his red card at Coventry, having Diaby ready to come through a full game could certainly be important for North End.