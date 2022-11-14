Ryan Lowe provides update on Troy Parrott’s situation at Preston amid Tottenham loan spell

Preston North End are heading into the World Cup break on the back of a disappointing 4-2 defeat to Millwall at the weekend.

The Lilywhites suffered their first defeat in four games after Millwall’s Zian Flemming completed his hat trick and made sure the Lions took all three points back to London.

This result now leaves Preston still in the mix for the play-off places but sitting in ninth place outside the top six on goal difference.

Despite having an impressive defensive record before this game, Ryan Lowe’s men have been struggling for goals in recent weeks. One player they have been missing is Tottenham Hotspur loanee Troy Parrott, with the striker being sidelined since Preston’s 3-2 win over Norwich City last month.

The Republic of Ireland striker has been sidelined after tearing a tendon in his hamstring during the team’s celebrations.

Parrott has been a miss for the Lilywhites, despite himself not being in the best goalscoring form. However, Lowe has now provided an update on Parrott’s possible return and is hopeful the striker will be available for the game against Blackburn Rovers after the break.

Lowe told LancsLive: “Yeah, I spoke to Jacko to ask when he’ll be back and he said after the World Cup, so I will just leave that to him.

“But he is out of the brace now and walking around, off crutches, which is a good sign. How much speed he’ll need to get up to when he’s back remains to be seen, but hopefully we’ve got him in and around us after the break.

“He won’t be rushed, though, that is one thing we won’t do. Touch wood he doesn’t have a setback for whatever reason and that he can just go all out and continue. We’ll be governed by the specialist as well when he goes back and sees him. But he is in and around the place on a daily basis, still bubbly and that’s what we want, so yeah.”

The Verdict

Parrott was a regular for Preston before his injury, and despite him not finding the net on a consistent basis, he was seen as a key player for Lowe’s team.

The Tottenham striker has only grabbed one goal this season so far, but with this break coming now, Lowe will be hoping this time allows Parrott to come back fit and firing. The Preston boss will be looking to give the striker the confidence he needs because if the Lilywhites are to continue pushing for the play-offs, they are going to need to score more goals.

Therefore, players like Parrott will be asked to step up and improve their numbers in the remaining games of the season, as Lowe will want to improve on just the 28 goals in the Championship so far.