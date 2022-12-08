Ryan Lowe provides update on Preston North End pair ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Preston North End return to Championship action this weekend as they take on local rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday.

The Lilywhites currently sit ninth in the table, but are level on points with sixth-placed Queens Park Rangers. They will be looking to bounce back after a 4-2 defeat to Millwall at Deepdale in their last game prior to the World Cup break.

Meanwhile, third-placed Rovers will also be targeting a return to winning ways after their 3-0 defeat in the Lancashire derby to Burnley as they face another of their near neighbours.

Lowe, who marked a year in charge at the club this week, confirmed that midfielder Ben Whiteman is available for the clash, but there is less positive news on striker Troy Parrott, who will be a longer-term absentee.

Whiteman had been an ever-present at the heart of the North End midfield before missing their last two games, while on-loan Tottenham Hotspur man Parrott has been out since early October.

“They are in good spirits, they have had a good few weeks of training.

“Ben Whiteman is fit and available now too,” Lowe said in the club’s pre-match press conference.

“Troy won’t be with us any time soon, he’s progressing well and he’s out of the grass with the ball doing small passes and he’s on the way to a full recovery.

“We’ll monitor him, he will be with us in the next three or four weeks I would have thought.”

RL on team news: “They are in good spirits, they have had a good few weeks of training. Ben Whiteman is fit and available now too.” #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) December 8, 2022

The verdict

It is a huge boost for Preston to have Whiteman back.

But Parrott’s continued absence is disappointing, particularly given that he scored his first goal for the club just before getting injured.

The 20-year-old scored 10 goals on loan at Milton Keynes Dons last season and was naturally taking a bit of time to get up to speed with the demands of the Championship, but he is a player with huge potential and North End fans will be hoping to see the best of him once he returns.

North End’s goal-scoring issues have been well documented this term.

They have scored just 18 goals, only Cardiff City have scored less, with their lofty league position owing much to their excellent defensive record.

It will be an interesting encounter against Blackburn, with both sides going well in the league and the added intrigue of a Lancashire derby and the heated environment that will provide.

Think you know everything about Preston North End? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 In what year were Preston founded? 1875 1880 1885 1890