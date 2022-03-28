Ryan Lowe provides update as Preston target summer transfer agreement with Liverpool

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed talks have taken place about bringing Sepp van den Berg back to the club next season.

RL on van den Berg: “We’re in talks with Liverpool but it’ll be down to Sepp and what he wants to do. I think he’ll want to find a suitable, permanent home, but I would’ve thought if he was at Liverpool next season and looking to go on loan, we’ll be in a good position.” #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 28, 2022

The Dutch U21 international is spending the current campaign on loan at Deepdale and it’s fair to say he has impressed, featuring in all but one fixture in the league this season.

Therefore, with Lowe recognising his importance, it’s perhaps no surprise that the club are exploring the possibility of bringing the 20-year-old back, which Lowe confirmed at a fans event this evening.

“We’re in talks with Liverpool but it’ll be down to Sepp and what he wants to do. I think he’ll want to find a suitable, permanent home, but I would’ve thought if he was at Liverpool next season and looking to go on loan, we’ll be in a good position.”

With North End having little to play for over the next eight games, Lowe will already have one eye on the summer as he looks to reshape the squad ahead of what will be his first full season in charge of the club.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Preston are looking to bring van den Berg back because his performances this season have been superb.

So, the fans will appreciate the message from Lowe here, and he is honest enough to admit that they will have to be patient to see whether some permanent opportunities arise for the player.

Ultimately, it will be a case of waiting and seeing in the summer but the way van den Berg has excelled with Preston is going to serve the club well as they look for new recruits in the coming months.

