Ryan Lowe provides key update on future of Preston North End player amid Middlesbrough interest

Preston have been looking to bring in a new striker this summer but have potentially also had to deal with a forward exiting the club in the next few days.

That’s because Emil Riis has been the subject of interest from Middlesbrough, with some reports suggesting that a fresh bid had been launched for his services ahead of the window closing.

However, Ryan Lowe has revealed via the club’s official Twitter account that the striker will not be leaving Deepdale before Thursday’s transfer deadline and claimed he will ‘stay’ and will ‘not be going anywhere.’

Quiz: Can you name which club Preston North End signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Ben Pearson Leicester City Man United

The player was PNE’s top goalscorer during the last Championship campaign, with the youngster managing a superb haul of 16 goals with five assists along the way. It led to North End sealing a midtable spot and with Lowe now having refreshed the squad, his goals could help the side to try and push for a play-off spot.

However, Riis has only managed a total of two starts so far in the division so far this season and whilst he has played in all six outings for Preston, he has been unable to nail down a starting berth.

Instead, Ryan Lowe has preferred Troy Parrott in more of a lone striking role – and that has also furthered the speculation that he could be allowed to leave during the transfer window.

However, amid all these new reports, Ryan Lowe has now come out and revealed that Riis will be staying at Deepdale – and Middlsbrough will now have to look elsewhere for another striker.

Speaking via the club’s official Twitter account, the PNE boss said: “Emil Riis stays, he’s not going anywhere. I’ve had a conversation with Emil, his head has probably been in the clouds a bit with it all but he got his head down and trained really well yesterday and he will be here for as long as both I and he want him to be here.”

The Verdict

Emil Riis staying at Preston is most definitely a boost for Preston and boss Ryan Lowe for the rest of the campaign.

Whether Lowe prefers Troy Parrott or not as some fans are led to believe, Riis is a goalscorer and has proven as much with the club so far. He was excellent last season and hitting a double-digit goal tally as a forward at Deepdale is not always a regular occurrence for the club. With Middlesbrough sniffing round, you can see he must be a talented player.

To sell a player like the Denmark man then, when the side are already struggling to score again this campaign, would be a mistake. Lowe himself has admitted previously that he still wants attacking options himself, so to sell one on would leave him even shorter in that area.

Riis then will stay now and hopefully will add to his tally again for the club soon – and if he does, then he could help North End to try and scale the league table this campaign.