Ryan Lowe performs U-turn as he delivers fresh Preston North End claim

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has admitted there’s no chance of his side winning promotion to the Premier League at the end of this season, speaking candidly to the Lancashire Evening Post.

These comments came after their 1-0 defeat against Derby County yesterday, failing to utilise their superior league position to their advantage as they were punished late on by Ravel Morrison.

This may not be a major sucker punch for many Preston supporters who had already acknowledged that they are almost certain to be competing in the Championship next term despite getting off to a wonderful start under the stewardship of Lowe.

Despite only making two signings since his arrival at Deepdale, with Bambo Diaby and Cameron Archer both arriving in Lancashire, the former Plymouth Argyle boss has only lost four of his opening 18 league games at the helm and this has increased excitement from optimists regarding a potential play-off push.

On Monday evening at a fan event, the 43-year-old even said promotion was still a possibility despite the teams they would have to get past to achieve what would be an exceptional finish in the top six.

But this defeat has seemingly knocked the stuffing out of the Liverpudlian, who has changed his mind about what his side can achieve during the final month of their campaign.

Speaking about Tuesday night’s derby against Blackpool following his side’s defeat, he said: “I’m new to it, I’m getting to know it, I know it’s a big game and it’s a big game for the fans and football club.

“We will put the game plan together and hopefully we will get a better response because we need it.

“It is the biggest game of the season since I’ve come in. We can’t go up, we can’t go down, we want to get as many points as we can to finish as high as we can.”

The Verdict:

Their chances of reaching the top six looked slim anyway but you can understand why Lowe has set an ambitious target, not just because the squad have done well under his guidance but also to give his side something to work towards for the remainder of the campaign.

In fairness though, there should be no shortage of motivation for players to do well anyway considering the 43-year-old is likely to make changes in the summer with new recruits and some heading to the exit door.

Those who aren’t guaranteed to be in his plans should be performing to their maximum if they want to remain at Deepdale – and loanees including Cameron Archer and Daniel Iversen will be looking to force their way back into their parent clubs’ first teams at Aston Villa and Leicester City.

For someone like Sepp van den Berg though, it will be a case of trying to put himself in the shop window with the Dutchman not looking likely to win a place in Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Liverpool anytime soon.

A lack of desire in the coming games will go a long way in ensuring big changes are made when the next transfer window opens, so they need to maximise their performance levels.