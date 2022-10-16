Ryan Lowe outlines what “the biggest positive was” during Preston North End’s defeat to Stoke City

17-year-old Finlay Cross-Adair made his Championship debut for Preston North End yesterday afternoon during their 2-0 defeat to Stoke City.

The teenager, who is a lifelong Preston fan, came on in the 83rd minute with his side already two goals down, replacing Sean Maguire in a moment he will remember for a very long time.

In a game where there was not many positives to take, Preston boss Ryan Lowe told the club’s media how this moment was the biggest positive to take.

Cross-Adair has made some impressive steps within the club’s academy in recent weeks and was rewarded with a place in the 18-man squad at first-team level.

“The biggest positive was young Finlay making his debut at 17, I wish it was with a win because he’s been tremendous,” Lowe told the club’s media.

The verdict

Whilst it was a disappointing day for the most part for Preston fans, it is always great to see a young player, who has been progressing at an exciting rate, given a chance at first-team level.

It also was another reminder of the excellent academy that the club has at its disposal, with Cross-Adair someone who will be eager to ensure that yesterday’s appearance is not a one-off.

At this level of football, and with games meaning as much as they do, there are no token gestures, with the 17-year-old earning his right to feature.

A glimpse into what he is striving towards, this would have been an excellent occasion for the young forward.