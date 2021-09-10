Ryan Lowe outlines Plymouth Argyle’s ongoing transfer plans

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has admitted to Plymouth Live that the club are looking to sign a striker on a free transfer at present.

Niall Ennis is set to be sidelined until the back end of October after sustaining a hamstring injury, which means the Pilgrims only have the likes of Ryan Hardie and Luke Jephcott at their disposal for the time being.

As a result of this, Argyle are seemingly keen to bring in another striker to supplement their attacking options, with there being a host of free agent forwards on the market at present.

Now Lowe has admitted that the club are making strong efforts to try and rectify their striking problems, as he stated the following recently:

“We have had our eyes on one or two, we are still looking. We have got the money to do it – not millions but we have got money to bring someone in.

“They have just got to be the right fit and we have to do all the stuff on them and make sure.

“We are still speaking with people, the phone is still going all the time. If one comes up that suits then, yeah, we can act.”

Up front is the only area of the squad that Argyle didn’t strengthen this summer, so it could be argued that this has been a move that is long overdue.

Meanwhile the club are back in action this weekend as they take on Sheffield Wednesday at Home Park.

The Verdict

This is a move that Plymouth have needed to action for quite a while and it was certainly interesting that they didn’t manage to get a new striker in before the deadline.

Everyone is aware that they were in for Portsmouth’s Ellis Harrison, but that move didn’t come to fruition, so now they have to look at the players who don’t have a club at present.

An experienced option would be ideal, however there are plenty of young prospects that could be brought on and developed into something better.

The free agent market can be a bit murky, but Lowe certainly has the experience now to bring in someone suitable.